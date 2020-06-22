All apartments in Aurora
6132 North Genoa Street

6132 North Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Location

6132 North Genoa Street, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This recently built, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in High Point will welcome you with 1,600 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include a great room, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful partial mountain views and the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Spend quality time at the pool right across the street which also features a playground, park, and grills. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, and Gaylord of the Rockies which is to open in December 2018 and includes a water park, restaurants, fitness center, and a hotel. Also nearby are Green Valley Ranch Library and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Pena Blvd, I-70, and only 6 miles to DIA!

2 small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

