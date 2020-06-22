6132 North Genoa Street

Amenities

This recently built, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in High Point will welcome you with 1,600 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include a great room, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful partial mountain views and the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Spend quality time at the pool right across the street which also features a playground, park, and grills. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, and Gaylord of the Rockies which is to open in December 2018 and includes a water park, restaurants, fitness center, and a hotel. Also nearby are Green Valley Ranch Library and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Pena Blvd, I-70, and only 6 miles to DIA!



2 small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



