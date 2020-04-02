576 S Memphis Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New addition, vaulted ceilings, brilliant natural light, flowing floor plan and a cozy Kitchen with eating space. Garden level is light and bright with an ample sized family room with a welcoming brick fireplace, a full bathroom with a laundry room, and 3rd bedroom. The upper level features the master bedroom w/ a walk-in closet and a private sink that leads into the full bathroom, the full bathroom has a second vanity sink. 2nd bedroom is also located on the upper level. The front yard offers a wide open, inviting deck. The large back yard has a covered patio and is fenced in. This home is in a quiet community within walking distance of Tollgate Park and elementary school.