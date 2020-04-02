All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 576 S Memphis Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
576 S Memphis Way
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:48 AM

576 S Memphis Way

576 South Memphis Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Center Pointe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

576 South Memphis Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New addition, vaulted ceilings, brilliant natural light, flowing floor plan and a cozy Kitchen with eating space. Garden level is light and bright with an ample sized family room with a welcoming brick fireplace, a full bathroom with a laundry room, and 3rd bedroom. The upper level features the master bedroom w/ a walk-in closet and a private sink that leads into the full bathroom, the full bathroom has a second vanity sink. 2nd bedroom is also located on the upper level. The front yard offers a wide open, inviting deck. The large back yard has a covered patio and is fenced in. This home is in a quiet community within walking distance of Tollgate Park and elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 576 S Memphis Way have any available units?
576 S Memphis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 576 S Memphis Way have?
Some of 576 S Memphis Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 576 S Memphis Way currently offering any rent specials?
576 S Memphis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 576 S Memphis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 576 S Memphis Way is pet friendly.
Does 576 S Memphis Way offer parking?
Yes, 576 S Memphis Way offers parking.
Does 576 S Memphis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 576 S Memphis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 576 S Memphis Way have a pool?
No, 576 S Memphis Way does not have a pool.
Does 576 S Memphis Way have accessible units?
No, 576 S Memphis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 576 S Memphis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 576 S Memphis Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College