All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 5613 South Biloxi Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
5613 South Biloxi Way
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

5613 South Biloxi Way

5613 South Biloxi Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

5613 South Biloxi Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Sorrel Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
This stunning 2-story 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom home in Sorrell Ranch will welcome you with a total of 1,985 square feet of living space!

Step inside through the entry way where you are met with stunning open space of the family and living room! There is an office on the main floor and a cozy fireplace for the Colorado winter nights. The kitchen comes complete with an island, granite counter tops, a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and a pantry that is perfect for extra storage.

Retreat into your own beautiful master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a Jack and Jill bathroom! Amenities include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, central air, and washer and dryer hook ups. Parking includes a spacious 2 car garage!

Enjoy access to the community pool. This amazing home has a fenced yard with a sprinkler system where you can enjoy the Colorado sun!

Property is in a great location with easy highway access to C-470 and close to Appaloosa Park.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $35 pet rent, per pet.

Trash included in the rent.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 South Biloxi Way have any available units?
5613 South Biloxi Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 South Biloxi Way have?
Some of 5613 South Biloxi Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 South Biloxi Way currently offering any rent specials?
5613 South Biloxi Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 South Biloxi Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 South Biloxi Way is pet friendly.
Does 5613 South Biloxi Way offer parking?
Yes, 5613 South Biloxi Way offers parking.
Does 5613 South Biloxi Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 South Biloxi Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 South Biloxi Way have a pool?
Yes, 5613 South Biloxi Way has a pool.
Does 5613 South Biloxi Way have accessible units?
No, 5613 South Biloxi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 South Biloxi Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 South Biloxi Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80016
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College