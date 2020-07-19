5613 South Biloxi Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage cats allowed

This stunning 2-story 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom home in Sorrell Ranch will welcome you with a total of 1,985 square feet of living space!



Step inside through the entry way where you are met with stunning open space of the family and living room! There is an office on the main floor and a cozy fireplace for the Colorado winter nights. The kitchen comes complete with an island, granite counter tops, a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and a pantry that is perfect for extra storage.



Retreat into your own beautiful master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a Jack and Jill bathroom! Amenities include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, central air, and washer and dryer hook ups. Parking includes a spacious 2 car garage!



Enjoy access to the community pool. This amazing home has a fenced yard with a sprinkler system where you can enjoy the Colorado sun!



Property is in a great location with easy highway access to C-470 and close to Appaloosa Park.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $35 pet rent, per pet.



Trash included in the rent.



