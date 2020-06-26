All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

5613 S Elk Ct

5613 South Elk Court · No Longer Available
Location

5613 South Elk Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Sorrel Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful opportunity in this popular neighborhood. Ranch-style home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths has walk-in closets. The main floor feature hardwood floors in the kitchen . Spacious master room with large bathroom, double sinks and large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Huge laundry room with storage racks. Nice professional landscaping.. Cherry creek schools, easy access to e470 , i225 , DIA and southland malls. Don't miss out on this well maintained, highly upgraded home in this incredible community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 S Elk Ct have any available units?
5613 S Elk Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 S Elk Ct have?
Some of 5613 S Elk Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 S Elk Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5613 S Elk Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 S Elk Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 S Elk Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5613 S Elk Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5613 S Elk Ct offers parking.
Does 5613 S Elk Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 S Elk Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 S Elk Ct have a pool?
No, 5613 S Elk Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5613 S Elk Ct have accessible units?
No, 5613 S Elk Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 S Elk Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 S Elk Ct has units with dishwashers.
