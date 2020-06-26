5613 S Elk Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful opportunity in this popular neighborhood. Ranch-style home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths has walk-in closets. The main floor feature hardwood floors in the kitchen . Spacious master room with large bathroom, double sinks and large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Huge laundry room with storage racks. Nice professional landscaping.. Cherry creek schools, easy access to e470 , i225 , DIA and southland malls. Don't miss out on this well maintained, highly upgraded home in this incredible community