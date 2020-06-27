5238 S Granby Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

This Spacious 2 Story 5+ Bedroom Home Features Over 4,500 Square Feet. Located Near Cherry Creek State Park and Cherry Creek Schools. Well Cared For and Ready for Move In. Fully Appointed Kitchen with Granite Island and Counter-tops, Custom Cabinets, BIG Pantry, Appliances Including Refrigerator, Large Separate Eating Area, Double Oven and a Formal Dining Room. Open Main Level Floor Plan with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Plantation Shutters and Dramatic Entry. Main Level also features Family Room, Den/Office, Half Bath and Laundry with Washer and Dryer included. Handy Access to the Three Car Garage with Workbench and Storage. Upper Level Master Suite Has It All Including 5 Piece Bath, Walk-in Closet, a Sitting Area with Gas Fireplace, and Insulated Window Coverings. 3 Additional Upstairs Bedrooms, 2 serviced by a "Jack and Jill" Bath and another with it's own 3/4 Bathroom, Great for Guests or Teens!

Finished Basement with Bedroom, Den, Full Bath, Large Home Theater Area Already Wired for Surround Sound. Also Shelved Storage Room and Wine Cellar! Large Semi-private Covered Front Porch Overlooks Mature Landscaping and Quiet Neighborhood on Low Traffic Cul-de-sac. Fenced Back Yard with Spacious Patio, Garden Area and Low Maintenance Sprinkler System.

Please email pam@woodruffpm.com or call Pam at 303-875-5647 to schedule a showing.