All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 5238 S Granby Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
5238 S Granby Ct
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:46 AM

5238 S Granby Ct

5238 South Granby Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5238 South Granby Court, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This Spacious 2 Story 5+ Bedroom Home Features Over 4,500 Square Feet. Located Near Cherry Creek State Park and Cherry Creek Schools. Well Cared For and Ready for Move In. Fully Appointed Kitchen with Granite Island and Counter-tops, Custom Cabinets, BIG Pantry, Appliances Including Refrigerator, Large Separate Eating Area, Double Oven and a Formal Dining Room. Open Main Level Floor Plan with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Plantation Shutters and Dramatic Entry. Main Level also features Family Room, Den/Office, Half Bath and Laundry with Washer and Dryer included. Handy Access to the Three Car Garage with Workbench and Storage. Upper Level Master Suite Has It All Including 5 Piece Bath, Walk-in Closet, a Sitting Area with Gas Fireplace, and Insulated Window Coverings. 3 Additional Upstairs Bedrooms, 2 serviced by a "Jack and Jill" Bath and another with it's own 3/4 Bathroom, Great for Guests or Teens!
Finished Basement with Bedroom, Den, Full Bath, Large Home Theater Area Already Wired for Surround Sound. Also Shelved Storage Room and Wine Cellar! Large Semi-private Covered Front Porch Overlooks Mature Landscaping and Quiet Neighborhood on Low Traffic Cul-de-sac. Fenced Back Yard with Spacious Patio, Garden Area and Low Maintenance Sprinkler System.
Please email pam@woodruffpm.com or call Pam at 303-875-5647 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5238 S Granby Ct have any available units?
5238 S Granby Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5238 S Granby Ct have?
Some of 5238 S Granby Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5238 S Granby Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5238 S Granby Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 S Granby Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5238 S Granby Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 5238 S Granby Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5238 S Granby Ct offers parking.
Does 5238 S Granby Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5238 S Granby Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 S Granby Ct have a pool?
No, 5238 S Granby Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5238 S Granby Ct have accessible units?
No, 5238 S Granby Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 S Granby Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5238 S Granby Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College