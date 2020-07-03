All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 500 Dayton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
500 Dayton St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

500 Dayton St

500 Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 Dayton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/946770d0b4 ---- Parks, trails, and open space areas located nearby Off-street parking Laundry on site (coin operated) Secure entry $45 App fee $60 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit - exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands are subject to change - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Dayton St have any available units?
500 Dayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 500 Dayton St currently offering any rent specials?
500 Dayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Dayton St pet-friendly?
No, 500 Dayton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 500 Dayton St offer parking?
Yes, 500 Dayton St offers parking.
Does 500 Dayton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Dayton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Dayton St have a pool?
No, 500 Dayton St does not have a pool.
Does 500 Dayton St have accessible units?
No, 500 Dayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Dayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Dayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Dayton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Dayton St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College