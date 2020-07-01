All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

4934 S Danube St

4934 South Danube Street · No Longer Available
Location

4934 South Danube Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Lack of photos due to the house planning on undergoing renovations. This beautiful 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home is unbelievably spacious while boasting 2,985 square feet. Large living room, dining area, and seating area with great sized bedrooms. Large unfinished basement great for storage, a play room, home fitness center, creative space or even all the above. Backyard deck has a covered wooden deck perfect for enjoying the Colorado summer nights, relaxing, and entertaining Minutes away from Quincy Reservoir where the water is clean and the fishing is amazing. There is a variety of restaurant options available just a few minutes away. Located in the highly desirable Cherry Creek School District. Marina Park and Fox Hill Park are right around the corner.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4934 S Danube St have any available units?
4934 S Danube St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4934 S Danube St have?
Some of 4934 S Danube St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4934 S Danube St currently offering any rent specials?
4934 S Danube St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4934 S Danube St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4934 S Danube St is pet friendly.
Does 4934 S Danube St offer parking?
Yes, 4934 S Danube St offers parking.
Does 4934 S Danube St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4934 S Danube St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4934 S Danube St have a pool?
No, 4934 S Danube St does not have a pool.
Does 4934 S Danube St have accessible units?
No, 4934 S Danube St does not have accessible units.
Does 4934 S Danube St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4934 S Danube St has units with dishwashers.

