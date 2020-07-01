4934 S Danube St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Lack of photos due to the house planning on undergoing renovations. This beautiful 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home is unbelievably spacious while boasting 2,985 square feet. Large living room, dining area, and seating area with great sized bedrooms. Large unfinished basement great for storage, a play room, home fitness center, creative space or even all the above. Backyard deck has a covered wooden deck perfect for enjoying the Colorado summer nights, relaxing, and entertaining Minutes away from Quincy Reservoir where the water is clean and the fishing is amazing. There is a variety of restaurant options available just a few minutes away. Located in the highly desirable Cherry Creek School District. Marina Park and Fox Hill Park are right around the corner.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds