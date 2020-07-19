490 N Ider Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fire pit

2 Bedroom Home in Traditions Neighborhood! - ***6 month lease is an option with this property***



Welcome to your new home! This amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the highly sought out neighborhood Traditions. This ranch style home entails high ceilings, an open concept living room, hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your family and friends or just relax in the huge patio with a built-in fire pit. Don't want to be in the backyard, then just take a seat in the front porch and enjoy the mountain views. Unfinished basement with over 1000swft and a spacious 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located close to Buckley Air Force Base, DIA, E-470, the Gaylord Rockies Resort and much more!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins. There is a $45 application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.



To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies.



