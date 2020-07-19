All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

490 N Ider Way

490 North Ider Way · No Longer Available
Location

490 North Ider Way, Aurora, CO 80018
Traditions

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
2 Bedroom Home in Traditions Neighborhood! - ***6 month lease is an option with this property***

Welcome to your new home! This amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the highly sought out neighborhood Traditions. This ranch style home entails high ceilings, an open concept living room, hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your family and friends or just relax in the huge patio with a built-in fire pit. Don't want to be in the backyard, then just take a seat in the front porch and enjoy the mountain views. Unfinished basement with over 1000swft and a spacious 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located close to Buckley Air Force Base, DIA, E-470, the Gaylord Rockies Resort and much more!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins. There is a $45 application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.

To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies.

(RLNE4445562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 N Ider Way have any available units?
490 N Ider Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 490 N Ider Way have?
Some of 490 N Ider Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 N Ider Way currently offering any rent specials?
490 N Ider Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 N Ider Way pet-friendly?
No, 490 N Ider Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 490 N Ider Way offer parking?
Yes, 490 N Ider Way offers parking.
Does 490 N Ider Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 N Ider Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 N Ider Way have a pool?
No, 490 N Ider Way does not have a pool.
Does 490 N Ider Way have accessible units?
No, 490 N Ider Way does not have accessible units.
Does 490 N Ider Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 N Ider Way does not have units with dishwashers.
