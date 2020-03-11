4871 S Bahama Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in Prides Crossing. New carpet and new paint. Nice floor plan with four bedrooms upstairs. Large family room with fireplace, and large kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and big windows bring in lots of natural light. Large basement with additional living space and a full bathroom could be 5th bedroom. Two car attached garage, fenced back yard, on a quiet street and cul de sac.



Prides Crossing is a beautiful neighborhood in the Cherry Creek 5 school district. This home is close to shopping, entertainment, trails, and parks. Close to Cherry Creek State Park. Commuting is easy with convenient access to E-470, I-225, and Smokey Hill.



No smoking, no cats. $250 pet fee and $250 additional deposit (refundable) per pet.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.