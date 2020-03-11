All apartments in Aurora
4871 S Bahama Way
Location

4871 South Bahama Way, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Beautiful home in Prides Crossing. New carpet and new paint. Nice floor plan with four bedrooms upstairs. Large family room with fireplace, and large kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and big windows bring in lots of natural light. Large basement with additional living space and a full bathroom could be 5th bedroom. Two car attached garage, fenced back yard, on a quiet street and cul de sac.

Prides Crossing is a beautiful neighborhood in the Cherry Creek 5 school district. This home is close to shopping, entertainment, trails, and parks. Close to Cherry Creek State Park. Commuting is easy with convenient access to E-470, I-225, and Smokey Hill.

No smoking, no cats. $250 pet fee and $250 additional deposit (refundable) per pet.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4871 S Bahama Way have any available units?
4871 S Bahama Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4871 S Bahama Way have?
Some of 4871 S Bahama Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4871 S Bahama Way currently offering any rent specials?
4871 S Bahama Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4871 S Bahama Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4871 S Bahama Way is pet friendly.
Does 4871 S Bahama Way offer parking?
Yes, 4871 S Bahama Way offers parking.
Does 4871 S Bahama Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4871 S Bahama Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4871 S Bahama Way have a pool?
No, 4871 S Bahama Way does not have a pool.
Does 4871 S Bahama Way have accessible units?
No, 4871 S Bahama Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4871 S Bahama Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4871 S Bahama Way does not have units with dishwashers.
