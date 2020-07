Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Remodeled 1 bedroom unit in a triplex with full bathroom and laundry in the unit. Utilities included! Unit comes with 1 carport space and use of common area yard. Private entrance on back side of home. Pets possible with approval and additional deposit.



Easy commute to Anschutz Medical Campus!



Month-to-month option!



Owner to self manage. CityScape Real Estate, LLC is providing the leasing services.