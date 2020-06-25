Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
477 S Memphis Way #13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
477 S Memphis Way #13
477 S Memphis Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
477 S Memphis Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful Top Level One Bedroom - Just Remodeled Top To Bottom - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY THE 25ND FROM 9:30AM TO 11:30AM PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY AND SEE THIS LOVELY TOP FLOOR APARTMENT.
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Laundry In Unit
Brand New Flooring
Brand New Paint
New Appliances
Covered Patio
Fireplace
Storage Closet
Super Convenient Location
Call 303-750-2900 Ext 1001 for more info or to schedule a viewing.
Visit our website at www.rentecosystems.com/vacancies
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2566491)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 477 S Memphis Way #13 have any available units?
477 S Memphis Way #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 477 S Memphis Way #13 have?
Some of 477 S Memphis Way #13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 477 S Memphis Way #13 currently offering any rent specials?
477 S Memphis Way #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 S Memphis Way #13 pet-friendly?
No, 477 S Memphis Way #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 477 S Memphis Way #13 offer parking?
No, 477 S Memphis Way #13 does not offer parking.
Does 477 S Memphis Way #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 S Memphis Way #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 S Memphis Way #13 have a pool?
No, 477 S Memphis Way #13 does not have a pool.
Does 477 S Memphis Way #13 have accessible units?
No, 477 S Memphis Way #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 477 S Memphis Way #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 S Memphis Way #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
