47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location off Havana & E. 1st St with, private parking, washer/dryer hookups & more - * More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue button.

* $1700 + deposit

* Available Soon with 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms

* Section 8 welcome. Call or email me for help with your voucher.

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.

* More pictures, showing info and to apply online at www.richdavis.com/rentals.html



(RLNE3894966)