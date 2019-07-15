All apartments in Aurora
47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County
47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County

47 Lansing Street · No Longer Available
Location

47 Lansing Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location off Havana & E. 1st St with, private parking, washer/dryer hookups & more - * More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue button.
* $1700 + deposit
* Available Soon with 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
* Section 8 welcome. Call or email me for help with your voucher.
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.
* More pictures, showing info and to apply online at www.richdavis.com/rentals.html

(RLNE3894966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County have any available units?
47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County currently offering any rent specials?
47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County is pet friendly.
Does 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County offer parking?
Yes, 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County offers parking.
Does 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County have a pool?
No, 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County does not have a pool.
Does 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County have accessible units?
No, 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Lansing St. Arapahoe County does not have units with air conditioning.
