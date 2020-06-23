All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4688 South Salida Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4688 South Salida Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4688 South Salida Street

4688 South Salida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4688 South Salida Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home in Great Neighborhood Setting in Cherry Creek Schools! - This roomy home boasts clean finishes and warm colors abound throughout this open layout; accented with large windows providing natural light.

The attached 1-car garage is over-sized to allow for a shop area or additional storage space. Both front and back yard have been landscaped to create an attractive look while reducing the total area requiring water and maintenance. The property has large trees and the neighborhood's mature landscape provide an attractive Summer/Fall scene everyone can enjoy as the seasons change and the colors explode. There is a gorgeous view of Quincy Reservoir.

This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and offers a finished basement.

Washer and Dryer is included along with plenty of storage. Come and see how much home you can get for such a great price, call and schedule your showing today!

HUGE Back Yard
1 Car Garage
Backs up to Quincy Reservoir
Cherry Creek Schools

Pets - 1 Dog or 1 Cat
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - Finished
School District - Cherry Creek

Do not wait. This property will move fast, call for your showing today.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com!

(RLNE2457778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4688 South Salida Street have any available units?
4688 South Salida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4688 South Salida Street have?
Some of 4688 South Salida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4688 South Salida Street currently offering any rent specials?
4688 South Salida Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4688 South Salida Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4688 South Salida Street is pet friendly.
Does 4688 South Salida Street offer parking?
Yes, 4688 South Salida Street does offer parking.
Does 4688 South Salida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4688 South Salida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4688 South Salida Street have a pool?
No, 4688 South Salida Street does not have a pool.
Does 4688 South Salida Street have accessible units?
No, 4688 South Salida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4688 South Salida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4688 South Salida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College