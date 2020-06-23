4688 South Salida Street

Amenities

Home in Great Neighborhood Setting in Cherry Creek Schools! - This roomy home boasts clean finishes and warm colors abound throughout this open layout; accented with large windows providing natural light.



The attached 1-car garage is over-sized to allow for a shop area or additional storage space. Both front and back yard have been landscaped to create an attractive look while reducing the total area requiring water and maintenance. The property has large trees and the neighborhood's mature landscape provide an attractive Summer/Fall scene everyone can enjoy as the seasons change and the colors explode. There is a gorgeous view of Quincy Reservoir.



This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and offers a finished basement.



Washer and Dryer is included along with plenty of storage. Come and see how much home you can get for such a great price, call and schedule your showing today!



HUGE Back Yard

1 Car Garage

Backs up to Quincy Reservoir

Cherry Creek Schools



Pets - 1 Dog or 1 Cat

Cooling Type - None

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - None

Parking - 1 Car Garage

Basement - Finished

School District - Cherry Creek



Do not wait. This property will move fast, call for your showing today.

Echo Summit Properties

303-768-8255

www.echo-summit.com

info@echo-summit.com



