448 Ouray Street

Brand New East Creek 3 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To This Brand New, Never Before Lived In Home! 3 Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths. Light And Bright End Unit With Small Side Yard & 2 Car Attached Garage.Minutes From Buckley AFB, I-70 And I-225 Freeways. Be The First To Live In This Beautiful, Brand New Home. Home Features Open Floor Plan For The Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen. Kitchen Has Island, Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances.Second Living Or Office Area On First Floor. Master Bedroom Has Attached 4 Piece Bathroom & Walk In Closet. Second Floor Laundry Area Ensures No More Carrying Laundry Up And Down The Stairs. Upstairs Also Includes 2 Other Nice Sized Secondary Bedrooms. Home Does Have Spacious 700 Sq. Foot Basement For All Of Your Storage Needs. Qualified Applicant Will Need Minimum Credit Score Of 640 To Apply. Sorry, No Pets Allowed Or Section 8 Housing Vouchers.



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



No Pets Allowed



