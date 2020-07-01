All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

447 S Memphis Way 7

447 S Memphis Way · No Longer Available
Location

447 S Memphis Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
pet friendly
Buckley Air Force like new Condo!!! - Updated 1 bed, 1 bath unit located in the Americana complex in East Aurora. The complex features a basketball court and swimming pool. The unit features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Off the living room is a private patio. The kitchen opens up to the living room and features, dishwasher, stove/range/oven, microwave, fridge/freezer, and disposal. A storage closet is also included with the unit.

- Washer/Dryer In-Unit
- Pool
- Basketball Courts
- Water, Trash, Sewer Included

Call Today for a Showing!!
(720) 474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5169589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 S Memphis Way 7 have any available units?
447 S Memphis Way 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 S Memphis Way 7 have?
Some of 447 S Memphis Way 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 S Memphis Way 7 currently offering any rent specials?
447 S Memphis Way 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 S Memphis Way 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 S Memphis Way 7 is pet friendly.
Does 447 S Memphis Way 7 offer parking?
No, 447 S Memphis Way 7 does not offer parking.
Does 447 S Memphis Way 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 S Memphis Way 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 S Memphis Way 7 have a pool?
Yes, 447 S Memphis Way 7 has a pool.
Does 447 S Memphis Way 7 have accessible units?
No, 447 S Memphis Way 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 447 S Memphis Way 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 S Memphis Way 7 has units with dishwashers.

