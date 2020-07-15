All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118

4460 South Pitkin Street · (720) 757-7931
Location

4460 South Pitkin Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
This 818 square foot condominium features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This beautiful condo offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, wooden floors in the kitchen and living room. There are ceiling fans throughout the home. A very spacious balcony to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Colorado 80015 is in the Cherry Creek 5 School District. Nearby schools include Independence Elementary School, Summit Elementary School and Meadow Point Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Dollar Tree, King Soopers and Walmart Neighborhood Market. Nearby coffee shops include Shiva Coffee, McDonald's and Waynes palace of man love. Nearby restaurants include A-Town Pizza, Arby's and Blackjack Pizza & Salads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 have any available units?
4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 have?
Some of 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 currently offering any rent specials?
4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 is pet friendly.
Does 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 offer parking?
No, 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 does not offer parking.
Does 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 have a pool?
No, 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 does not have a pool.
Does 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 have accessible units?
No, 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118 has units with dishwashers.
