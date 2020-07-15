4460 S Pitkin St Unit 118

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

This 818 square foot condominium features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This beautiful condo offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, wooden floors in the kitchen and living room. There are ceiling fans throughout the home. A very spacious balcony to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Colorado 80015 is in the Cherry Creek 5 School District. Nearby schools include Independence Elementary School, Summit Elementary School and Meadow Point Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Dollar Tree, King Soopers and Walmart Neighborhood Market. Nearby coffee shops include Shiva Coffee, McDonald's and Waynes palace of man love. Nearby restaurants include A-Town Pizza, Arby's and Blackjack Pizza & Salads.