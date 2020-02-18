All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4452 S Auckland Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4452 S Auckland Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4452 S Auckland Ct

4452 South Auckland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4452 South Auckland Court, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a gem! - Clean and Pristine! Because you wont find a townhome in better condition, we are looking for the pickiest of tenants for this spacious townhome*Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets, brand new Samsung stainless steel French door fridge, gas range, breakfast bar and pantry*Expansive great room with massive windows that flood the room with light*Unique upstairs loft area is impressive with 10 ceilings and giant skylight in the center, and has space for an office or small TV area*Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, including a dynamite vaulted master bedroom with 5 piece bath & walk-in closet*Nicely finished basement and extra storage spaces*Neutral throughout*Maytag washer/dryer included*AWESOME attached 2 car garage is perfection with newly painted floor and faucet to easily clean your car*large shady front patio*A/C*Located just minutes to I-225 and the 11-mile light rail station as well as the Denver Tech Center*highly regarded Cherry Creek School District*Minimum 1-year lease*Available immediately*Income required is 3 times the rent*Minimum credit score of 650 required*Small dogs & female cats OK*$400 pet deposit/pet & security deposit both refundable*Security deposit is one months rent* Trash and HOA fees included*Virtual tour and video upon request*Sorry no Section 8*SET SHOWINGS VIA TEXT ONLY AND REFERENCE THE STREET NAME PLEASE.

(RLNE5835019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4452 S Auckland Ct have any available units?
4452 S Auckland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4452 S Auckland Ct have?
Some of 4452 S Auckland Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4452 S Auckland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4452 S Auckland Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4452 S Auckland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4452 S Auckland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4452 S Auckland Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4452 S Auckland Ct does offer parking.
Does 4452 S Auckland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4452 S Auckland Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4452 S Auckland Ct have a pool?
No, 4452 S Auckland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4452 S Auckland Ct have accessible units?
No, 4452 S Auckland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4452 S Auckland Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4452 S Auckland Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College