4452 S Auckland Ct

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a gem! - Clean and Pristine! Because you wont find a townhome in better condition, we are looking for the pickiest of tenants for this spacious townhome*Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets, brand new Samsung stainless steel French door fridge, gas range, breakfast bar and pantry*Expansive great room with massive windows that flood the room with light*Unique upstairs loft area is impressive with 10 ceilings and giant skylight in the center, and has space for an office or small TV area*Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, including a dynamite vaulted master bedroom with 5 piece bath & walk-in closet*Nicely finished basement and extra storage spaces*Neutral throughout*Maytag washer/dryer included*AWESOME attached 2 car garage is perfection with newly painted floor and faucet to easily clean your car*large shady front patio*A/C*Located just minutes to I-225 and the 11-mile light rail station as well as the Denver Tech Center*highly regarded Cherry Creek School District*Minimum 1-year lease*Available immediately*Income required is 3 times the rent*Minimum credit score of 650 required*Small dogs & female cats OK*$400 pet deposit/pet & security deposit both refundable*Security deposit is one months rent* Trash and HOA fees included*Virtual tour and video upon request*Sorry no Section 8*SET SHOWINGS VIA TEXT ONLY AND REFERENCE THE STREET NAME PLEASE.



