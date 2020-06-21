All apartments in Aurora
4371 S Andes Way Apt 201
4371 S Andes Way Apt 201

4371 South Andes Way · (720) 325-2355
Location

4371 South Andes Way, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
This property has just been remodeled from the top down! Available for $1750/month for a 1 or 2 year lease. New carpet and paint throughout. 2 large Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, this condo has great potential for roommates as well as being located a 5 minute walk to Quincy Reservoir. The Property as comes with a 1-car Garage. Easy access to 287 and I-25. Sorry, but this property is not accepting Pets.

Contact Nathan at:
Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or 321-276-4066 for more information and to schedule a showing.

INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE

Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.

RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:
Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.

Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.

Being registered as a sexual offender in the last 7 years may disqualify your application.

Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.

If the application fails to pay the rental application fee in the amount specified, the application will be disqualified.

If the applicant fails to provide accurate or complete information in the rental application the application will be denied.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 have any available units?
4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 have?
Some of 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 pet-friendly?
No, 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 offer parking?
Yes, 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 does offer parking.
Does 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 have a pool?
No, 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 does not have a pool.
Does 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4371 S Andes Way Apt 201 has units with dishwashers.
