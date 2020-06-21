4371 S Andes Way Apt 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

This property has just been remodeled from the top down! Available for $1750/month for a 1 or 2 year lease. New carpet and paint throughout. 2 large Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, this condo has great potential for roommates as well as being located a 5 minute walk to Quincy Reservoir. The Property as comes with a 1-car Garage. Easy access to 287 and I-25. Sorry, but this property is not accepting Pets.



Contact Nathan at:

Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or 321-276-4066 for more information and to schedule a showing.



INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE



Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.



RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:

Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.



Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.



Being registered as a sexual offender in the last 7 years may disqualify your application.



Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.



If the application fails to pay the rental application fee in the amount specified, the application will be disqualified.



If the applicant fails to provide accurate or complete information in the rental application the application will be denied.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.