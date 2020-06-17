All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4367 S Eagle Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4367 S Eagle Cir
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

4367 S Eagle Cir

4367 South Eagle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4367 South Eagle Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome ranch style home with 3bed+2offices 3 bath 2 car garage updated A/C CC schools - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com Cherry Creek Schools. Fantastic updated ranch with finished basement. Brand new carpet in bedrooms and laminate wood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms + 2 offices and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful maple cabinets and white appliances with eat in kitchen. Large living room and 3 bedrooms on main floor and 2 bathrooms. Master has it's own bathroom. 2 car attached garage with access to backyard. Patio and fenced. Swamp cooler and newer windows. Finished basement has a large L-shaped family room, 2 offices and 3/4 bath. Washer and dryer hookups. Just a beautiful home and I don't think you will find a nicer one at this price. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Outside smoking only. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. NO CATS. Avail Now. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood to see if it meets all your criteria before setting up a showing. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text Kevin at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address in your text so he knows which one you are interested in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4866330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4367 S Eagle Cir have any available units?
4367 S Eagle Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4367 S Eagle Cir have?
Some of 4367 S Eagle Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4367 S Eagle Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4367 S Eagle Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4367 S Eagle Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4367 S Eagle Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4367 S Eagle Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4367 S Eagle Cir offers parking.
Does 4367 S Eagle Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4367 S Eagle Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4367 S Eagle Cir have a pool?
No, 4367 S Eagle Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4367 S Eagle Cir have accessible units?
No, 4367 S Eagle Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4367 S Eagle Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4367 S Eagle Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College