4367 S Eagle Cir

Awesome ranch style home with 3bed+2offices 3 bath 2 car garage updated A/C CC schools - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com Cherry Creek Schools. Fantastic updated ranch with finished basement. Brand new carpet in bedrooms and laminate wood floors throughout. 3 bedrooms + 2 offices and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful maple cabinets and white appliances with eat in kitchen. Large living room and 3 bedrooms on main floor and 2 bathrooms. Master has it's own bathroom. 2 car attached garage with access to backyard. Patio and fenced. Swamp cooler and newer windows. Finished basement has a large L-shaped family room, 2 offices and 3/4 bath. Washer and dryer hookups. Just a beautiful home and I don't think you will find a nicer one at this price. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Outside smoking only. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. NO CATS. Avail Now. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood to see if it meets all your criteria before setting up a showing. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text Kevin at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address in your text so he knows which one you are interested in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4866330)