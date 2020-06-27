4111 S. Memphis Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom 3 Bath Located In Quincy Creek. Cherry Creek Schools! - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice updated Four Bedroom Ranch with finished basement. Two bedrooms on main level, two bedrooms in finished basement. Located In Quincy Creek Community! You're just minutes from I-225, Buckley AFB, & University of Colorado Hospital complex. Walk to shopping and dining! Washer/Dryer included. Just over 2,000 square feet of finished living space! Available Now! Section 8 or Housing Vouchers not accepted.



Please email Susan SusanH@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720-226-6840 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog or one cat.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



(RLNE3185500)