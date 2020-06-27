All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4111 S. Memphis Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4111 S. Memphis Way
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

4111 S. Memphis Way

4111 South Memphis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4111 South Memphis Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom 3 Bath Located In Quincy Creek. Cherry Creek Schools! - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice updated Four Bedroom Ranch with finished basement. Two bedrooms on main level, two bedrooms in finished basement. Located In Quincy Creek Community! You're just minutes from I-225, Buckley AFB, & University of Colorado Hospital complex. Walk to shopping and dining! Washer/Dryer included. Just over 2,000 square feet of finished living space! Available Now! Section 8 or Housing Vouchers not accepted.

Please email Susan SusanH@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720-226-6840 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog or one cat.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE3185500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 S. Memphis Way have any available units?
4111 S. Memphis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 4111 S. Memphis Way currently offering any rent specials?
4111 S. Memphis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 S. Memphis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 S. Memphis Way is pet friendly.
Does 4111 S. Memphis Way offer parking?
No, 4111 S. Memphis Way does not offer parking.
Does 4111 S. Memphis Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 S. Memphis Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 S. Memphis Way have a pool?
No, 4111 S. Memphis Way does not have a pool.
Does 4111 S. Memphis Way have accessible units?
No, 4111 S. Memphis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 S. Memphis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 S. Memphis Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 S. Memphis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 S. Memphis Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College