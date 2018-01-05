410 S Troy St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Great Tri-level brick home that is waiting for your personal touches in a quiet neighborhood near parks and schools! Plan to fall in love with the large outdoor space that is perfect for entertaining with a large deck, mature trees and well-maintained landscaping complete with a she-shed, garden area and additional storage sheds. The interior has ample space with a large kitchen with an enclosed sun porch, living room a formal dining room, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a bar/media room and laundry in the basement. Easy commute to DTC and close to I 225.