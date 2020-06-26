4079 South Crystal Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A beautiful and cozy two bedrooms condo with a private garage for rent. It has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths with a specious living room, It is a fully renovated unit with newly replaced carpet, beautiful kitchen with oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, a cozy dinning area, washer and dryer, central heating and air condition, cherry creek school district with a quiet and friendly neighborhood. It is about 1.5 miles to light-rail I-25, and close to shopping areas. Showings begin right away. The place will be ready for move-in anytime from now. Please contact Gwen or Ronnie.