Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:53 PM

4079 South Crystal Circle

4079 South Crystal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4079 South Crystal Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful and cozy two bedrooms condo with a private garage for rent. It has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths with a specious living room, It is a fully renovated unit with newly replaced carpet, beautiful kitchen with oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, a cozy dinning area, washer and dryer, central heating and air condition, cherry creek school district with a quiet and friendly neighborhood. It is about 1.5 miles to light-rail I-25, and close to shopping areas. Showings begin right away. The place will be ready for move-in anytime from now. Please contact Gwen or Ronnie.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4079 South Crystal Circle have any available units?
4079 South Crystal Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4079 South Crystal Circle have?
Some of 4079 South Crystal Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4079 South Crystal Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4079 South Crystal Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4079 South Crystal Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4079 South Crystal Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4079 South Crystal Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4079 South Crystal Circle offers parking.
Does 4079 South Crystal Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4079 South Crystal Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4079 South Crystal Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4079 South Crystal Circle has a pool.
Does 4079 South Crystal Circle have accessible units?
No, 4079 South Crystal Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4079 South Crystal Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4079 South Crystal Circle has units with dishwashers.
