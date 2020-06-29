4075 S Crystal Cir Unit 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Inviting two bedroom two bath condo that has a spacious great room, large windows and vaulted ceilings with 1184 Sq. Ft.! The focal point is the stone gas fireplace. It is an end unit on the second floor with a balcony. The kitchen is open to the dining room and great room. Included, is a detached carport. Please call Linda at 303.994.2689 for a showing. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application or see more pictures. Pet rent and deposit if applicable.



Enjoy the near by Meadow Hills Golf Course, Cherry Creek State Park, bike trails, and closeness to the light rail and I-225.



Please call Peaks to Plains Properties for a showing. Linda Miller at 303.221.7772 ext. 206.



Standard Application Process, $50 per adult.