Aurora, CO
3914 S Idalia St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

3914 S Idalia St

3914 South Idalia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3914 South Idalia Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home available in the quaint Mission Viejo neighborhood. The dining room is conveniently located with plenty of light. Fireplace located in the living room, ceiling fans. A very spacious backyard to entertain during the beautiful Colorado seasons. A variety of food options are right around the corner. Lots of hiking and biking trails in the vicinity, parks nearby are Sunburst Park and Mission Viejo Park.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 S Idalia St have any available units?
3914 S Idalia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 S Idalia St have?
Some of 3914 S Idalia St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 S Idalia St currently offering any rent specials?
3914 S Idalia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 S Idalia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 S Idalia St is pet friendly.
Does 3914 S Idalia St offer parking?
Yes, 3914 S Idalia St offers parking.
Does 3914 S Idalia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 S Idalia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 S Idalia St have a pool?
No, 3914 S Idalia St does not have a pool.
Does 3914 S Idalia St have accessible units?
No, 3914 S Idalia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 S Idalia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 S Idalia St has units with dishwashers.

