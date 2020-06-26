3914 S Idalia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home available in the quaint Mission Viejo neighborhood. The dining room is conveniently located with plenty of light. Fireplace located in the living room, ceiling fans. A very spacious backyard to entertain during the beautiful Colorado seasons. A variety of food options are right around the corner. Lots of hiking and biking trails in the vicinity, parks nearby are Sunburst Park and Mission Viejo Park.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds