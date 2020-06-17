3901 S Richfield Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property has recently had a full remodel and looks great!!! New photos to come soon. Will start showings Friday September 13th. The layout of this property is great, a extra large two car garage on the main floor offers room for parking and storage. The main level of the home features a large living room and kitchen with a walk out to the back yard. The upper level features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has new paint and updated features throughout. Call Top Properties today to set a showing @ 720-506-3397