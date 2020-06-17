3901 S Richfield Way

Amenities
This property has recently had a full remodel and looks great!!! New photos to come soon. Will start showings Friday September 13th. The layout of this property is great, a extra large two car garage on the main floor offers room for parking and storage. The main level of the home features a large living room and kitchen with a walk out to the back yard. The upper level features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has new paint and updated features throughout. Call Top Properties today to set a showing @ 720-506-3397