Aurora, CO
3901 S Richfield Way
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

3901 S Richfield Way

3901 South Richfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

3901 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property has recently had a full remodel and looks great!!! New photos to come soon. Will start showings Friday September 13th. The layout of this property is great, a extra large two car garage on the main floor offers room for parking and storage. The main level of the home features a large living room and kitchen with a walk out to the back yard. The upper level features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has new paint and updated features throughout. Call Top Properties today to set a showing @ 720-506-3397

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 S Richfield Way have any available units?
3901 S Richfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 S Richfield Way have?
Some of 3901 S Richfield Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 S Richfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
3901 S Richfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 S Richfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 S Richfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 3901 S Richfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 3901 S Richfield Way offers parking.
Does 3901 S Richfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 S Richfield Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 S Richfield Way have a pool?
No, 3901 S Richfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 3901 S Richfield Way have accessible units?
No, 3901 S Richfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 S Richfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 S Richfield Way has units with dishwashers.
