3875 S Dayton St Unit 206
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM

3875 S Dayton St Unit 206

3875 South Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3875 South Dayton Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AVAIL 08/09/2019

11 - 23 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This spacious 2BR/2BA condo has a fireplace in the living room that opens up to an over sized patio with tons of additional storage in the Greenwood Village Area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and bathroom attached. The second bedroom is bright with a window opening to the balcony. The second bathroom is located off the main hallway. Washer and dryer in home!

Details:
2 Community Parking Passes
Water/Sewer
Trash
Swimming Pool
Fitness Center
Clubhouse
Within Walking Distance to Light Rail
Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings
Fireplace
Over sized Patio
Air Conditioning
Charming, Designer Tile in Bathrooms
Washer/Dryer Included
Cherry Creek 5 Schools

Easy Access to: I-225, I-25, Dayton Light Rail Station, DTC, Meridian, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Tamarac Square, Greenwood Village, Downtown Denver and LOTS of Bike Paths and Parks.

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pound limit, 1 max)

Resident Utilities: Xcel gas/electric & Cable/internet

$1,495 Rent/month - $1 495 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

