3875 S Dayton St Unit 206

AVAIL 08/09/2019



11 - 23 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



This spacious 2BR/2BA condo has a fireplace in the living room that opens up to an over sized patio with tons of additional storage in the Greenwood Village Area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and bathroom attached. The second bedroom is bright with a window opening to the balcony. The second bathroom is located off the main hallway. Washer and dryer in home!



2 Community Parking Passes

Water/Sewer

Trash

Swimming Pool

Fitness Center

Clubhouse

Within Walking Distance to Light Rail

Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings

Fireplace

Over sized Patio

Air Conditioning

Charming, Designer Tile in Bathrooms

Washer/Dryer Included

Cherry Creek 5 Schools



Easy Access to: I-225, I-25, Dayton Light Rail Station, DTC, Meridian, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Tamarac Square, Greenwood Village, Downtown Denver and LOTS of Bike Paths and Parks.



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pound limit, 1 max)



Resident Utilities: Xcel gas/electric & Cable/internet



$1,495 Rent/month - $1 495 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.