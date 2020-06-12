3875 S Dayton St Unit 206

Amenities
AVAIL 08/09/2019
11 - 23 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
This spacious 2BR/2BA condo has a fireplace in the living room that opens up to an over sized patio with tons of additional storage in the Greenwood Village Area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and bathroom attached. The second bedroom is bright with a window opening to the balcony. The second bathroom is located off the main hallway. Washer and dryer in home!
Details:
2 Community Parking Passes
Water/Sewer
Trash
Swimming Pool
Fitness Center
Clubhouse
Within Walking Distance to Light Rail
Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings
Fireplace
Over sized Patio
Air Conditioning
Charming, Designer Tile in Bathrooms
Washer/Dryer Included
Cherry Creek 5 Schools
Easy Access to: I-225, I-25, Dayton Light Rail Station, DTC, Meridian, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Tamarac Square, Greenwood Village, Downtown Denver and LOTS of Bike Paths and Parks.
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pound limit, 1 max)
Resident Utilities: Xcel gas/electric & Cable/internet
$1,495 Rent/month - $1 495 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.