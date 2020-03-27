3750 S Cathay Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic Tri-level home for rent in a nice neighborhood ready to be moved into NOW. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. New Carpet, Very high vaulted ceilings with not one but TWO fireplaces, Very nice appliances covered under maintenance, nice seating and dining area greets you when you walk in around one of the fire places, a den/living room downstairs with another fire place, The home has an unfinished basement which is great for storage, a pool/ping pong table newer paint with some new light fixtures. nice open kitchen, large master bedroom With walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. Backyard faces nice trail and not meet behind neighbors fence. New A/C installed a couple years ago. Located within the Cherry Creek School District