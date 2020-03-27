All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3750 S Cathay Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3750 S Cathay Cir
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

3750 S Cathay Cir

3750 South Cathay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3750 South Cathay Circle, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Tri-level home for rent in a nice neighborhood ready to be moved into NOW. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. New Carpet, Very high vaulted ceilings with not one but TWO fireplaces, Very nice appliances covered under maintenance, nice seating and dining area greets you when you walk in around one of the fire places, a den/living room downstairs with another fire place, The home has an unfinished basement which is great for storage, a pool/ping pong table newer paint with some new light fixtures. nice open kitchen, large master bedroom With walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. Backyard faces nice trail and not meet behind neighbors fence. New A/C installed a couple years ago. Located within the Cherry Creek School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 S Cathay Cir have any available units?
3750 S Cathay Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 S Cathay Cir have?
Some of 3750 S Cathay Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 S Cathay Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3750 S Cathay Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 S Cathay Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750 S Cathay Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3750 S Cathay Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3750 S Cathay Cir offers parking.
Does 3750 S Cathay Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 S Cathay Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 S Cathay Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3750 S Cathay Cir has a pool.
Does 3750 S Cathay Cir have accessible units?
No, 3750 S Cathay Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 S Cathay Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 S Cathay Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College