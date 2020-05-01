All apartments in Aurora
3695 S. Kittredge Street #E

3695 South Kittredge Street · No Longer Available
Location

3695 South Kittredge Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3695 S. Kittredge Street #E Available 04/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom Townhome In Mission Viejo! Cherry Creek School District - Great ranch townhome in Mission Viejo! There are three bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms! Open floor plan for the kitchen, dining area and living room. Large patio and two car garage. Walk to park and elementary school! It's in the Cherry Creek School District! Minutes to I-25 or I-225, E-470, Buckley AFB. Close to everything! Water & Trash included. Contact Stuart at (720) 697-0716 or email him at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE3069961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E have any available units?
3695 S. Kittredge Street #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E have?
Some of 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E currently offering any rent specials?
3695 S. Kittredge Street #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E is pet friendly.
Does 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E offer parking?
Yes, 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E offers parking.
Does 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E have a pool?
No, 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E does not have a pool.
Does 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E have accessible units?
No, 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3695 S. Kittredge Street #E does not have units with dishwashers.

