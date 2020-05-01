Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3695 S. Kittredge Street #E Available 04/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom Townhome In Mission Viejo! Cherry Creek School District - Great ranch townhome in Mission Viejo! There are three bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms! Open floor plan for the kitchen, dining area and living room. Large patio and two car garage. Walk to park and elementary school! It's in the Cherry Creek School District! Minutes to I-25 or I-225, E-470, Buckley AFB. Close to everything! Water & Trash included. Contact Stuart at (720) 697-0716 or email him at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



(RLNE3069961)