All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3529 S Fairplay Way #E2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3529 S Fairplay Way #E2

3529 South Fairplay Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3529 South Fairplay Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Like New Clean and Bright 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Like New Clean and Bright 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo

This garden level condo has just been completed renovated, and has new tile throughout Kitchen, Halls and Bathroom. New Carpet in Bedrooms and Living Room. New Doors, Fresh Paint. MOVE-IN Ready. Close to shopping and transportation.

Go to www.harpm.net to complete an online application, or call today to schedule a showing.

Scott Harding
BHHS - Home Advantage Realty
303-332-9355 Mobile
303-289-7009 Office

(RLNE2533601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 have any available units?
3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 have?
Some of 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 currently offering any rent specials?
3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 pet-friendly?
No, 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 offer parking?
No, 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 does not offer parking.
Does 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 have a pool?
Yes, 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 has a pool.
Does 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 have accessible units?
No, 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 S Fairplay Way #E2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College