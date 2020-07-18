3464 South Eagle Street

Amenities

This stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo will welcome you with 729 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Other great features include air conditioning, in unit washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, and walk-in closets. Parking for this property is a reserved parking space.



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the patio! Within walking distance are biking/ walking trails. Within driving distance is Papa John's, D & D Tire Service, and various shopping areas.

Travel is easy with quick access to HWY 83 and I-25!



Nearby schools include Century Elementary School, Columbia Middle School, and Rangeview High School.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash care.



1 small pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



