All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3464 South Eagle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3464 South Eagle Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

3464 South Eagle Street

3464 South Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3464 South Eagle Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Eagle Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo will welcome you with 729 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Other great features include air conditioning, in unit washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, and walk-in closets. Parking for this property is a reserved parking space.

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the patio! Within walking distance are biking/ walking trails. Within driving distance is Papa John's, D & D Tire Service, and various shopping areas.
Travel is easy with quick access to HWY 83 and I-25!

Nearby schools include Century Elementary School, Columbia Middle School, and Rangeview High School.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash care.

1 small pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration, and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3464 South Eagle Street have any available units?
3464 South Eagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3464 South Eagle Street have?
Some of 3464 South Eagle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3464 South Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3464 South Eagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 South Eagle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3464 South Eagle Street is pet friendly.
Does 3464 South Eagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 3464 South Eagle Street offers parking.
Does 3464 South Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3464 South Eagle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 South Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 3464 South Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 3464 South Eagle Street have accessible units?
No, 3464 South Eagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 South Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3464 South Eagle Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80016
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College