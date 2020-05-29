3400 S. Eagle St #201

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Sunflower Condo! - NICE END UNIT ,2 bed 2 bath second floor condo with great access to 225, light rail, DTC and Downtown. Includes private balcony. Master bedroom includes master bath and large walk in closet! Second bedroom has sliding glass door with access to second story private balcony. It is also is just steps away from the second full bathroom with newly tiled shower tub. Dark wood flooring throughout.New paint, New Microwave, good sized dining room area, skylights in the living room. This is an excellent place to call home! No Carpets!, Wood burning fireplace and lots of light . Comes with In- Unit Full Size Washer and Dryer in Utility Room. No problem with Parking!
Offered at $1425 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Rent includes exterior maintenance, water, trash & sewer plus access to all community facilities. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, cable, internet.
This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments. $40 application fee per adult named on lease
Contact us today for a showing!
Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 106 - Cameron
(RLNE5295112)