Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

3400 S. Eagle St #201

3400 South Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3400 South Eagle Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Eagle Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Sunflower Condo! - NICE END UNIT ,2 bed 2 bath second floor condo with great access to 225, light rail, DTC and Downtown. Includes private balcony. Master bedroom includes master bath and large walk in closet! Second bedroom has sliding glass door with access to second story private balcony. It is also is just steps away from the second full bathroom with newly tiled shower tub. Dark wood flooring throughout.New paint, New Microwave, good sized dining room area, skylights in the living room. This is an excellent place to call home! No Carpets!, Wood burning fireplace and lots of light . Comes with In- Unit Full Size Washer and Dryer in Utility Room. No problem with Parking!

Offered at $1425 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Rent includes exterior maintenance, water, trash & sewer plus access to all community facilities. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, cable, internet.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments. $40 application fee per adult named on lease

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 106 - Cameron

(RLNE5295112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 S. Eagle St #201 have any available units?
3400 S. Eagle St #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 S. Eagle St #201 have?
Some of 3400 S. Eagle St #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 S. Eagle St #201 currently offering any rent specials?
3400 S. Eagle St #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 S. Eagle St #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 S. Eagle St #201 is pet friendly.
Does 3400 S. Eagle St #201 offer parking?
Yes, 3400 S. Eagle St #201 offers parking.
Does 3400 S. Eagle St #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 S. Eagle St #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 S. Eagle St #201 have a pool?
No, 3400 S. Eagle St #201 does not have a pool.
Does 3400 S. Eagle St #201 have accessible units?
No, 3400 S. Eagle St #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 S. Eagle St #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 S. Eagle St #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

