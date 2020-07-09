All apartments in Aurora
3214 S Bahama St
3214 S Bahama St

3214 South Bahama Street · No Longer Available
Location

3214 South Bahama Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large home has an excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 in the Finished Basement complete with 3/4 Bath. Beautiful Backyard will be perfect for entertaining. While a 2 car Garage and Shed in the back give this home plenty of room for Storage.
This home comes equipped with a Ring Doorbell and ADT Alarm System.

Please contact Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or 720-325-2355 for more info or to schedule a showing.

Applicant should have
1. Combined Gross Income of 2.5X Rent
2. Credit score of 650+
3. No Evictions/Bankruptcies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 S Bahama St have any available units?
3214 S Bahama St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 S Bahama St have?
Some of 3214 S Bahama St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 S Bahama St currently offering any rent specials?
3214 S Bahama St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 S Bahama St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 S Bahama St is pet friendly.
Does 3214 S Bahama St offer parking?
Yes, 3214 S Bahama St offers parking.
Does 3214 S Bahama St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 S Bahama St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 S Bahama St have a pool?
No, 3214 S Bahama St does not have a pool.
Does 3214 S Bahama St have accessible units?
No, 3214 S Bahama St does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 S Bahama St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 S Bahama St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
