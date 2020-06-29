3148 Quentin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well-kept front lawn, walk-in to a brightly lit sun-room with picture window. Then into the formal dining area that opens into your kitchen with extra bar seating and an eat-in area. Continue onto three bedrooms, including the master bed and a full bathroom. In your finished basement you'll find a generous rec room, great for hanging out with family or friends, as well as a fourth conforming bedroom, a bonus room and a 5th room awaiting your final creative touches! Also in the basement is the laundry area. This charming home is ready to be made your very own! Minutes from schools, and Sand Creek walking/biking trails! Conveniently located near shops and I-70