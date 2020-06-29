All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3148 Quentin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3148 Quentin St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:36 AM

3148 Quentin St

3148 Quentin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3148 Quentin Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-kept front lawn, walk-in to a brightly lit sun-room with picture window. Then into the formal dining area that opens into your kitchen with extra bar seating and an eat-in area. Continue onto three bedrooms, including the master bed and a full bathroom. In your finished basement you'll find a generous rec room, great for hanging out with family or friends, as well as a fourth conforming bedroom, a bonus room and a 5th room awaiting your final creative touches! Also in the basement is the laundry area. This charming home is ready to be made your very own! Minutes from schools, and Sand Creek walking/biking trails! Conveniently located near shops and I-70

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 Quentin St have any available units?
3148 Quentin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3148 Quentin St have?
Some of 3148 Quentin St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3148 Quentin St currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Quentin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Quentin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3148 Quentin St is pet friendly.
Does 3148 Quentin St offer parking?
Yes, 3148 Quentin St offers parking.
Does 3148 Quentin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 Quentin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Quentin St have a pool?
No, 3148 Quentin St does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Quentin St have accessible units?
No, 3148 Quentin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 Quentin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3148 Quentin St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College