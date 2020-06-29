3109 Salem St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lovely Brick Ranch Home in Morris Heights Available for Immediate Rental!!! - All living space is on main level. Three bedrooms all similar in size with one full bath, kitchen, dining and living room. Hardwood floors have been restored back to their former glory and are beaming throughout main level. Unfinished basement with 3/4 bath is ideal space for the creative from craft shop to workshop, storage area or game room. Backyard is your own little oasis with fresh green sod, spacious covered and shaded cement patio and bonus garden bed. One car garage with work bench. Washer/dryer hook-ups only. UCHSC, Children's and VA hospital are all nearby. Easy access to I-25, I-225 and DIA. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash (water accounted for in rent $100 value) along with routine yard maintenance. No smoking. No exceptions. No pets please.



HOUSING ACCEPTED!!!



Please call Whitney @ 303-698-1900

whitney@ppmrentsdenver.com



No Pets Allowed



