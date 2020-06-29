All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3109 Salem St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3109 Salem St
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3109 Salem St

3109 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3109 Salem Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely Brick Ranch Home in Morris Heights Available for Immediate Rental!!! - All living space is on main level. Three bedrooms all similar in size with one full bath, kitchen, dining and living room. Hardwood floors have been restored back to their former glory and are beaming throughout main level. Unfinished basement with 3/4 bath is ideal space for the creative from craft shop to workshop, storage area or game room. Backyard is your own little oasis with fresh green sod, spacious covered and shaded cement patio and bonus garden bed. One car garage with work bench. Washer/dryer hook-ups only. UCHSC, Children's and VA hospital are all nearby. Easy access to I-25, I-225 and DIA. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash (water accounted for in rent $100 value) along with routine yard maintenance. No smoking. No exceptions. No pets please.

HOUSING ACCEPTED!!!

Please call Whitney @ 303-698-1900
whitney@ppmrentsdenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4092562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Salem St have any available units?
3109 Salem St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Salem St have?
Some of 3109 Salem St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Salem St currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Salem St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Salem St pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Salem St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3109 Salem St offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Salem St offers parking.
Does 3109 Salem St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Salem St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Salem St have a pool?
No, 3109 Salem St does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Salem St have accessible units?
No, 3109 Salem St does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Salem St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Salem St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College