All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3048 South Macon Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3048 South Macon Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

3048 South Macon Circle

3048 South Macon Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
The Dam
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3048 South Macon Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1904701.

This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home will welcome you with total of 1,900 square feet of living space.

The kitchen is incredible, with a spacious pantry for extra storage and granite countertops. It is complete with stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. It also has a spacious living room, with a cozy fireplace, and a dining room. Enjoy the additional space of the great room and the finished basement. Other great features include air conditioning, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in the unit for your use! Parking is an attached 2 car garage.

Relax outdoors on the private fenced patio! HOA offers year round indoor heated pool, outdoor heated pool, tennis courts, clubhouse w/pool tables, steam room/ Sauna, event center and security.

Convenient location with 3 miles of walking paths, 4 private lakes, retail shops, light rail/bus transportation and is just minutes away from DU, Denver International Airport, Cherry Creek and the DTC. Nearby schools include Polton Community Elementary School, Overland High School and Prairie Middle school. Property is within a 5 minute drive to Cherry Creek State Park and near Eastridge Park, Utah Park and Jewell Wetlands.

Rent includes water, sewer, recycling, and trash.

2 dogs or cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1904701.

Real Property Management Colorado
303-873-RENT (7368)
www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 South Macon Circle have any available units?
3048 South Macon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 South Macon Circle have?
Some of 3048 South Macon Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 South Macon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3048 South Macon Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 South Macon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle does offer parking.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle has a pool.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle have accessible units?
No, 3048 South Macon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College