All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3046 S Macon Cir 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3046 S Macon Cir 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

3046 S Macon Cir 1

3046 South Macon Circle · (303) 282-7271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
The Dam
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3046 South Macon Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3046 S Macon Cir 1 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,900

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
3046 S Macon Cir 1 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Townhome 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Car garage - This lovely townhome will be available 09/11/2020. It is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint, carpet, and brand enw LVT on the main floor. The main floor is spacious and features the kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bath. The kitchen has plenty of storage/pantry and is complete with all appliances. This townhome also includes a large covered patio for entertaining. The two bedrooms upstairs are oversized, have ceiling fans and have ample closet space. There is also a large unfinished basement great for storage! Small, quiet HOA Community features swimming pool, tennis courts. Walking path links to Polton Elementary.

Just off Parker Road, conveniently close to I-225 and dining, shopping and public transportation.

Attached 2 car garage

Newer furnace! All appliances and A/C included
Gas/Electric not included
Call to schedule a showing today! (Unit is tenant occupied please allow a minimum of 24/hrs for scheduling showings)
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of ANY kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Pets may be allowed. Please inquire.

(RLNE1937925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 S Macon Cir 1 have any available units?
3046 S Macon Cir 1 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 S Macon Cir 1 have?
Some of 3046 S Macon Cir 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 S Macon Cir 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3046 S Macon Cir 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 S Macon Cir 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 S Macon Cir 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3046 S Macon Cir 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3046 S Macon Cir 1 offers parking.
Does 3046 S Macon Cir 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 S Macon Cir 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 S Macon Cir 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3046 S Macon Cir 1 has a pool.
Does 3046 S Macon Cir 1 have accessible units?
No, 3046 S Macon Cir 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 S Macon Cir 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 S Macon Cir 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3046 S Macon Cir 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity