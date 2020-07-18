Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool pool table garage tennis court

3046 S Macon Cir 1 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Townhome 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Car garage - This lovely townhome will be available 09/11/2020. It is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint, carpet, and brand enw LVT on the main floor. The main floor is spacious and features the kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bath. The kitchen has plenty of storage/pantry and is complete with all appliances. This townhome also includes a large covered patio for entertaining. The two bedrooms upstairs are oversized, have ceiling fans and have ample closet space. There is also a large unfinished basement great for storage! Small, quiet HOA Community features swimming pool, tennis courts. Walking path links to Polton Elementary.



Just off Parker Road, conveniently close to I-225 and dining, shopping and public transportation.



Attached 2 car garage



Newer furnace! All appliances and A/C included

Gas/Electric not included

Call to schedule a showing today! (Unit is tenant occupied please allow a minimum of 24/hrs for scheduling showings)

12 month lease minimum

NO smoking of ANY kind please

1st and security deposit to move in

$40 application fee per lease signer

Pets may be allowed. Please inquire.



