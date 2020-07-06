All apartments in Aurora
2994 South Idalia Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

2994 South Idalia Street

2994 South Idalia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2994 South Idalia Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2 Adult ROOMMATES Wanted! Two Private and separate living areas; each comprised of 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom plus a living room and utilities are split between tenants. Shared interior spaces are; an enormous gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, a half bathroom for guests and a laundry room in the basement. Shared exterior spaces are the backyard patio, swimming pool and a large, enclosed shed for additional storage. NO PETS Please.

This Handsome 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Ranch house with a Swimming Pool has almost 3,000 sqft of living space to be shared with the owner. Enjoy the gorgeous hardwood floors, marble tiles, top-quality carpeting, high-end appliances, soothing color palettes and exquisite design in the finishes throughout.

Available about one week after application is approved. Renters Insurance is mandatory for renting this home. Sec 8 Not Accepted.

Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC. Email Leasing@EpicProps.co with your name, phone number, and availability to request a showing!
Security Deposit: $1,150 (or $950 for upstairs)
Application Fee: $40 pp
One-time Lease Administration Fee: $100 per applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2994 South Idalia Street have any available units?
2994 South Idalia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2994 South Idalia Street have?
Some of 2994 South Idalia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2994 South Idalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2994 South Idalia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2994 South Idalia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2994 South Idalia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2994 South Idalia Street offer parking?
No, 2994 South Idalia Street does not offer parking.
Does 2994 South Idalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2994 South Idalia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2994 South Idalia Street have a pool?
Yes, 2994 South Idalia Street has a pool.
Does 2994 South Idalia Street have accessible units?
No, 2994 South Idalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2994 South Idalia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2994 South Idalia Street has units with dishwashers.

