2994 South Idalia Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

2 Adult ROOMMATES Wanted! Two Private and separate living areas; each comprised of 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom plus a living room and utilities are split between tenants. Shared interior spaces are; an enormous gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, a half bathroom for guests and a laundry room in the basement. Shared exterior spaces are the backyard patio, swimming pool and a large, enclosed shed for additional storage. NO PETS Please.



This Handsome 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Ranch house with a Swimming Pool has almost 3,000 sqft of living space to be shared with the owner. Enjoy the gorgeous hardwood floors, marble tiles, top-quality carpeting, high-end appliances, soothing color palettes and exquisite design in the finishes throughout.



Available about one week after application is approved. Renters Insurance is mandatory for renting this home. Sec 8 Not Accepted.



Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC. Email Leasing@EpicProps.co with your name, phone number, and availability to request a showing!

Security Deposit: $1,150 (or $950 for upstairs)

Application Fee: $40 pp

One-time Lease Administration Fee: $100 per applicant