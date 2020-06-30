Amenities

2790 S Truckee St Available 04/01/20 Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - This incredible Tri-Level Home in Hutchinson Heights has been completely remodeled. You will love making this your new home. The new kitchen has Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances, and updated cabinets as well as an adjacent dining area. Both bathrooms have also been renovated, and there's a jetted bathtub. Newer interior paint, newer carpet and flooring, upgraded windows and an open floor plan. Oversized 2 car garage and much more. There is a large upper level deck off the master bedroom, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the views. The backyard is huge perfect for entertaining your friends and family. The large patio has room for all your outdoor furniture. Some of the amenities include a programable thermostat, central Air conditioning. This pet friendly home will go quick so don't hesitate.



Close to shopping, restaurants and highways. Easy access to both I-225 and E-470. Nearby malls include Southlands Mall and Aurora City Center Mall. Conveniently located near parks. You will not be disappointed, hurry and see this home.



