Aurora, CO
2790 S Truckee St
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

2790 S Truckee St

2790 South Truckee Street · No Longer Available
Location

2790 South Truckee Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2790 S Truckee St Available 04/01/20 Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - This incredible Tri-Level Home in Hutchinson Heights has been completely remodeled. You will love making this your new home. The new kitchen has Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances, and updated cabinets as well as an adjacent dining area. Both bathrooms have also been renovated, and there's a jetted bathtub. Newer interior paint, newer carpet and flooring, upgraded windows and an open floor plan. Oversized 2 car garage and much more. There is a large upper level deck off the master bedroom, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the views. The backyard is huge perfect for entertaining your friends and family. The large patio has room for all your outdoor furniture. Some of the amenities include a programable thermostat, central Air conditioning. This pet friendly home will go quick so don't hesitate.

Close to shopping, restaurants and highways. Easy access to both I-225 and E-470. Nearby malls include Southlands Mall and Aurora City Center Mall. Conveniently located near parks. You will not be disappointed, hurry and see this home.

(RLNE5603496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 S Truckee St have any available units?
2790 S Truckee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2790 S Truckee St have?
Some of 2790 S Truckee St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2790 S Truckee St currently offering any rent specials?
2790 S Truckee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 S Truckee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2790 S Truckee St is pet friendly.
Does 2790 S Truckee St offer parking?
Yes, 2790 S Truckee St offers parking.
Does 2790 S Truckee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2790 S Truckee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 S Truckee St have a pool?
No, 2790 S Truckee St does not have a pool.
Does 2790 S Truckee St have accessible units?
No, 2790 S Truckee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 S Truckee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2790 S Truckee St does not have units with dishwashers.

