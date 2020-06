Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FULL REMODEL! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and boasts 1,785 square feet. The dining room is connected to the kitchen while overlooking the backyard. The family room has a fireplace to warm during the cold seasons. This home offers a very spacious backyard. Just a walk away from Pagosa Park and Eldorado Park. Try all of the different cuisines just a 5 minute drive away north or southeast. Located next to Dalton Elementary School and Columbia Middle School.