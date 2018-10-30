All apartments in Aurora
2706 South Sedalia Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:56 AM

2706 South Sedalia Street

2706 South Sedalia Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 659243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2706 South Sedalia Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with a detached two-car garage. This two-story home is located in the Aurora Knolls neighborhood and is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Living room features a gas fireplace. Open concept kitchen with hard wood floors and a nice island in the center for entertaining guests. Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom on the main floor or could be a nice office space. Partially finished basement. Washer/dryer hook ups. Easy access to I225. Exterior recently painted.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/884698

~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply~

Ask for Zocimo P: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: E Yale Ave & S Buckley Rd

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 South Sedalia Street have any available units?
2706 South Sedalia Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 South Sedalia Street have?
Some of 2706 South Sedalia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 South Sedalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2706 South Sedalia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 South Sedalia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 South Sedalia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2706 South Sedalia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2706 South Sedalia Street does offer parking.
Does 2706 South Sedalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 South Sedalia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 South Sedalia Street have a pool?
No, 2706 South Sedalia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2706 South Sedalia Street have accessible units?
No, 2706 South Sedalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 South Sedalia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 South Sedalia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
