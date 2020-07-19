2705 South Danube Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This beautiful, south facing, one bedroom is filled with natural sunlight.



This condo offers a newer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side sink, and tile floor. Lots of counter space and elegant cherry cabinets, give this kitchen a clean & crisp look.



The bedroom has more than ample floor space and a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has tile flooring, a large garden tub, tiled shower walls, and neutral colors.



This amazing condo also comes with a washer and dryer, central A/C, a balcony with scenic views, and a community pool and hot tub. This locations is sure to please and is an easy commute to Buckley, DIA, and E-470.



Call today, this great home will not last long.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water, Sewer, Trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - No

Parking - Open parking

Basement - None

School District - Aurora



For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.