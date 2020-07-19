All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2705 South Danube Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2705 South Danube Way
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:07 AM

2705 South Danube Way

2705 South Danube Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2705 South Danube Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This beautiful, south facing, one bedroom is filled with natural sunlight.

This condo offers a newer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side sink, and tile floor. Lots of counter space and elegant cherry cabinets, give this kitchen a clean & crisp look.

The bedroom has more than ample floor space and a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has tile flooring, a large garden tub, tiled shower walls, and neutral colors.

This amazing condo also comes with a washer and dryer, central A/C, a balcony with scenic views, and a community pool and hot tub. This locations is sure to please and is an easy commute to Buckley, DIA, and E-470.

Call today, this great home will not last long.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water, Sewer, Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - No
Parking - Open parking
Basement - None
School District - Aurora

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 South Danube Way have any available units?
2705 South Danube Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 South Danube Way have?
Some of 2705 South Danube Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 South Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
2705 South Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 South Danube Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 South Danube Way is pet friendly.
Does 2705 South Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 2705 South Danube Way offers parking.
Does 2705 South Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 South Danube Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 South Danube Way have a pool?
Yes, 2705 South Danube Way has a pool.
Does 2705 South Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 2705 South Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 South Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 South Danube Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAurora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Apartments
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College