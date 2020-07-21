All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2670 S Oswego St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2670 S Oswego St
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

2670 S Oswego St

2670 South Oswego Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2670 South Oswego Street, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
media room
Spacious Home in Southwest Aurora - Property Id: 225336

Available NOW. Great two story house in SW Aurora's Berkshire Village with 4BR/3.5BA/2650SF on the corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. The main floor has the living room with fireplace, dining room, laundry closet with washer and dryer, half bath, breakfast room and kitchen with hardwood floors and Granite counters. Upstairs is the spacious Master Suite with 5 piece bathroom, two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. The fully remodeled basement has a second living room that's wired for a surround sound home theatre, bedroom and full bathroom. Features include vaulted ceilings in LR, DR and Master Suite, central air, attached oversized two car garage and fenced yard with patio, sprinkler system, dog run and raised garden. Located by South Peoria Street and East Yale in the Cherry Creek School District and close to the Nine Mile Light Rail station, I-225, King Soopers, Cherry Creek Reservoir, shopping, restaurants and night life. Tenant pays all utilities and cares for the yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225336
Property Id 225336

(RLNE5565395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 S Oswego St have any available units?
2670 S Oswego St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 S Oswego St have?
Some of 2670 S Oswego St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 S Oswego St currently offering any rent specials?
2670 S Oswego St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 S Oswego St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 S Oswego St is pet friendly.
Does 2670 S Oswego St offer parking?
Yes, 2670 S Oswego St offers parking.
Does 2670 S Oswego St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2670 S Oswego St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 S Oswego St have a pool?
No, 2670 S Oswego St does not have a pool.
Does 2670 S Oswego St have accessible units?
No, 2670 S Oswego St does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 S Oswego St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2670 S Oswego St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAurora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Apartments
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College