2670 S Oswego St

Spacious Home in Southwest Aurora - Property Id: 225336



Available NOW. Great two story house in SW Aurora's Berkshire Village with 4BR/3.5BA/2650SF on the corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. The main floor has the living room with fireplace, dining room, laundry closet with washer and dryer, half bath, breakfast room and kitchen with hardwood floors and Granite counters. Upstairs is the spacious Master Suite with 5 piece bathroom, two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. The fully remodeled basement has a second living room that's wired for a surround sound home theatre, bedroom and full bathroom. Features include vaulted ceilings in LR, DR and Master Suite, central air, attached oversized two car garage and fenced yard with patio, sprinkler system, dog run and raised garden. Located by South Peoria Street and East Yale in the Cherry Creek School District and close to the Nine Mile Light Rail station, I-225, King Soopers, Cherry Creek Reservoir, shopping, restaurants and night life. Tenant pays all utilities and cares for the yard.

