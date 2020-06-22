26504 E Links Pl

Amenities

Like New 5Bed/3.5Bath Home in Aurora for RENT! - Gorgeous Home Just off of Smoky Hill Rd in Aurora. Impressive Upgrades and Elegant Features Throughout.



The Main Level is Highlighted by a Tremendous Kitchen with Enormous Granite Clad Island Overlooking Both the Family Room with Gas Fireplace and the Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings. The Kitchen Features 42?? Cherry Cabinets with Custom Crown Molding, Stainless Steel Appliances, 5-Burner Gas Cook Top, and Huge Pantry. The Front Formal Living Room Can be Reserved for Your Finest Furnishings. Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout. Enjoy Entertaining in this Wonderful Free-Flowing Space. Outdoors Take In the Cool Summer Evenings Under the Covered Back Porch with Can Lighting. Fully Landscaped Front & Back.



The Upper Level Sleeping Quarters is Grand. A Master Suite Highlighted by a 5-Piece Master Bath with Deep Soak Tub and Custom Tile Shower with Bench. Large Walk-In Closet. Tile, Granite and Cherry Cabinetry. Three Additional Guest Bedrooms, a Full Guest Bath, Laundry Room, and An Expansive Loft Acts as the Centerpiece Completes the Upper Level.



The Basement is 100% Finished and Offers an Additional Rec or Living Room, Game Room, 5th Bedroom, and Three-Quarter Tiled Bath. Plenty of Extra Living Space



Unbelievable Amenities with Access to a Gorgeous Pool and Clubhouse. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Cherry Creek Schools, and C-470.



1-Yr Lease Preferred

Non-Smoking Residence

Pets considered. MUST pay applicable fees.



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



