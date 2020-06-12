2649 S. Peoria

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is available on 9/27/2019. This freshly painted 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Quiet Neighborhood of Innbruck in Aurora, features a Kitchen Island with a built-in Breakfast Bar in this open floor plan home with eat-in Kitchen. New Carpet was installed in 2018 (Pictures show old carpeting). Detached 2-Car Garage included with good amount of space for storage. Walk across your private, enclosed Patio to the private Front Door! Finished Basement Room could be Either a Bedroom (non-conforming) and/or Recreation Room additional living space. Community Swimming Pool is steps from your townhome to Enjoy the Summer Months. Large Grassy Area off of your back porch for your pets. Two bedrooms are upstairs and are VERY spacious and feature large closets. Washer / Dryer are included in the basement space.



Check out a 360-Virtual Tour at our website PMIelevation



This townhome is located in the Cherry Creek 5 School District, rated one of the best school districts in all of Metro Denver. Your home will be located just minutes from the light rail station with private front patio space and large shared back yard. Other features include family room fireplace.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water / Sewer / Trash / Recycling / Landscaping / Irrigation is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/2649-S-PEORIA-VIRTUAL-TOUR



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET