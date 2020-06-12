All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:34 AM

2649 S. Peoria

2649 South Peoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

2649 South Peoria Street, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is available on 9/27/2019. This freshly painted 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Quiet Neighborhood of Innbruck in Aurora, features a Kitchen Island with a built-in Breakfast Bar in this open floor plan home with eat-in Kitchen. New Carpet was installed in 2018 (Pictures show old carpeting). Detached 2-Car Garage included with good amount of space for storage. Walk across your private, enclosed Patio to the private Front Door! Finished Basement Room could be Either a Bedroom (non-conforming) and/or Recreation Room additional living space. Community Swimming Pool is steps from your townhome to Enjoy the Summer Months. Large Grassy Area off of your back porch for your pets. Two bedrooms are upstairs and are VERY spacious and feature large closets. Washer / Dryer are included in the basement space.

Check out a 360-Virtual Tour at our website PMIelevation

This townhome is located in the Cherry Creek 5 School District, rated one of the best school districts in all of Metro Denver. Your home will be located just minutes from the light rail station with private front patio space and large shared back yard. Other features include family room fireplace.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water / Sewer / Trash / Recycling / Landscaping / Irrigation is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/2649-S-PEORIA-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 S. Peoria have any available units?
2649 S. Peoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 S. Peoria have?
Some of 2649 S. Peoria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 S. Peoria currently offering any rent specials?
2649 S. Peoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 S. Peoria pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 S. Peoria is pet friendly.
Does 2649 S. Peoria offer parking?
Yes, 2649 S. Peoria offers parking.
Does 2649 S. Peoria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2649 S. Peoria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 S. Peoria have a pool?
Yes, 2649 S. Peoria has a pool.
Does 2649 S. Peoria have accessible units?
No, 2649 S. Peoria does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 S. Peoria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 S. Peoria has units with dishwashers.
