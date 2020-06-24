All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

2586 Kingston Street

2586 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2586 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

Beautiful 2017 Built 3 Bedroom Stapleton Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Stapleton & This Newly Built Home In 2017, Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home With Mountain Views! Located On Large Lot With Plenty Of Light. Main Floor Study/Flexible Space. Trendy Hardwood Laminate Flooring & Modern Light Fixtures. Beautiful Granite Countertops Throughout The Kitchen And Bathrooms! Open Concept First Floor. Professional Kitchen Has Gas Stove, Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances & Upgraded Cabinets. Large Master Bedroom Upstairs With Modern Bath, Walk In Shower & Closet. 2 Other Secondary Bedrooms & Laundry Room With Storage Upstairs. 2 Car Attached Garage & Large Backyard. Grass Will Be Installed Front & Back When Spring Arrives. Large & Bright Unfinished Basement For All Of Your Storage Needs. Pets Are Negotiable!

Property Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company. Proud Member Of NARPM - National Association Of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE3805769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 Kingston Street have any available units?
2586 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2586 Kingston Street have?
Some of 2586 Kingston Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2586 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2586 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2586 Kingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2586 Kingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2586 Kingston Street offers parking.
Does 2586 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2586 Kingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 2586 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2586 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2586 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2586 Kingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
