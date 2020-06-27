25581 East 2nd Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 928165.



This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has a total of 1999 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen, complete with appliances, an island, and small butlers pantry for extra storage. This home also has a main floor office/study and a large upstairs loft, as well as an unfinished basement. Other great features include a built-in desk in the living room, upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, AC, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a cozy gas burning fireplace. Relax outdoors in the fenced yard, complete with a sprinkler system, or on the porch. Parking includes a # car garage. This home also includes access to a community pool and clubhouse!



This home is close to Buckley Air Force Base, DIA, and the Amazon Distribution Center. Travel is easy with access to E-470 and I-70.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Trash and recycling are included in the rent.



**Renter's Insurance is required.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 928165.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.