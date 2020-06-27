All apartments in Aurora
25581 East 2nd Place
Last updated July 11 2019 at 4:05 PM

25581 East 2nd Place

25581 East 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

25581 East 2nd Place, Aurora, CO 80018
Traditions

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 928165.

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has a total of 1999 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen, complete with appliances, an island, and small butlers pantry for extra storage. This home also has a main floor office/study and a large upstairs loft, as well as an unfinished basement. Other great features include a built-in desk in the living room, upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, AC, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a cozy gas burning fireplace. Relax outdoors in the fenced yard, complete with a sprinkler system, or on the porch. Parking includes a # car garage. This home also includes access to a community pool and clubhouse!

This home is close to Buckley Air Force Base, DIA, and the Amazon Distribution Center. Travel is easy with access to E-470 and I-70.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Trash and recycling are included in the rent.

**Renter's Insurance is required.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 928165.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25581 East 2nd Place have any available units?
25581 East 2nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25581 East 2nd Place have?
Some of 25581 East 2nd Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25581 East 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
25581 East 2nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25581 East 2nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 25581 East 2nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 25581 East 2nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 25581 East 2nd Place offers parking.
Does 25581 East 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25581 East 2nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25581 East 2nd Place have a pool?
Yes, 25581 East 2nd Place has a pool.
Does 25581 East 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 25581 East 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25581 East 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 25581 East 2nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
