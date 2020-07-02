24674 E Arizona Pl

Amenities
Ranch Style Home in GREAT Community. Large open kitchen, vaulted living room, main floor master bedroom with private bath, over-sized tub/shower. No stairs for Main floor laundry, Bonus Flex room (use as office or 3rd main floor bedroom that's non-conforming). Upgraded plantation shutters, hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, massive wide open unfinished basement, professionally landscaped low maintenance back yard. Murphy Creek community is home to Aurora Golf course that hosted a National tournament. It's a very active community-- with lots of parks. Quality K-8 school in center of community.