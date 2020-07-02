24674 E Arizona Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ranch Style Home in GREAT Community. Large open kitchen, vaulted living room, main floor master bedroom with private bath, over-sized tub/shower. No stairs for Main floor laundry, Bonus Flex room (use as office or 3rd main floor bedroom that's non-conforming). Upgraded plantation shutters, hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, massive wide open unfinished basement, professionally landscaped low maintenance back yard. Murphy Creek community is home to Aurora Golf course that hosted a National tournament. It's a very active community-- with lots of parks. Quality K-8 school in center of community.