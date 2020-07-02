All apartments in Aurora
24674 E Arizona Pl
24674 E Arizona Pl

24674 East Arizona Place · No Longer Available
24674 East Arizona Place, Aurora, CO 80018
Murphy Creek

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch Style Home in GREAT Community. Large open kitchen, vaulted living room, main floor master bedroom with private bath, over-sized tub/shower. No stairs for Main floor laundry, Bonus Flex room (use as office or 3rd main floor bedroom that's non-conforming). Upgraded plantation shutters, hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, massive wide open unfinished basement, professionally landscaped low maintenance back yard. Murphy Creek community is home to Aurora Golf course that hosted a National tournament. It's a very active community-- with lots of parks. Quality K-8 school in center of community.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

