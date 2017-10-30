24621 East Berry Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Gorgeous basement apartment has absolutely everything you could want including Privacy. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2000 Sq Ft. Private entrance and a 1 car garage spot. Complete new finish of basement apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. New private kitchen with all new appliances. Roomy and spacious. Laundry, storage room and much more. Stunning apartment. Utilities and high speed internet included

