Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:29 PM

24621 East Berry Place

24621 East Berry Place · (720) 530-4685
Location

24621 East Berry Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous basement apartment has absolutely everything you could want including Privacy. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2000 Sq Ft. Private entrance and a 1 car garage spot. Complete new finish of basement apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. New private kitchen with all new appliances. Roomy and spacious. Laundry, storage room and much more. Stunning apartment. Utilities and high speed internet included
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24621 East Berry Place have any available units?
24621 East Berry Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24621 East Berry Place have?
Some of 24621 East Berry Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24621 East Berry Place currently offering any rent specials?
24621 East Berry Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24621 East Berry Place pet-friendly?
No, 24621 East Berry Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 24621 East Berry Place offer parking?
Yes, 24621 East Berry Place does offer parking.
Does 24621 East Berry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24621 East Berry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24621 East Berry Place have a pool?
No, 24621 East Berry Place does not have a pool.
Does 24621 East Berry Place have accessible units?
No, 24621 East Berry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24621 East Berry Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24621 East Berry Place has units with dishwashers.
