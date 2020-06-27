All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2413 s ireland ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2413 s ireland ct
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

2413 s ireland ct

2413 South Ireland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2413 South Ireland Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Conservatory

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom home with finished basement. - Property Id: 58705

Bright two-story single family home located in the Conservatory neighborhood with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors, ceramic tile flooring with new carpet and paint throughout. Master bedroom has double closets with walk-in and en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and full bath. The kitchen has black appliances and the home comes with a full sized washer and dryer. The 1,400 square foot home features an additional 400 square foot finished basement and is on an oversized lot with two car garage. Front and backyard landscaping with an oversized patio, perfect for hosting! The Conservatory is a fantastic community featuring beautiful community parks, a community pool, miles of trails and is conveniently located near the DTC, E-470 and Southlands Mall.
More pictures coming soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/58705p
Property Id 58705

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5045845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 s ireland ct have any available units?
2413 s ireland ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 s ireland ct have?
Some of 2413 s ireland ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 s ireland ct currently offering any rent specials?
2413 s ireland ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 s ireland ct pet-friendly?
No, 2413 s ireland ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2413 s ireland ct offer parking?
Yes, 2413 s ireland ct offers parking.
Does 2413 s ireland ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 s ireland ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 s ireland ct have a pool?
Yes, 2413 s ireland ct has a pool.
Does 2413 s ireland ct have accessible units?
No, 2413 s ireland ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 s ireland ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 s ireland ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College