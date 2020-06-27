2413 s ireland ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing 3 bedroom home with finished basement. - Property Id: 58705



Bright two-story single family home located in the Conservatory neighborhood with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors, ceramic tile flooring with new carpet and paint throughout. Master bedroom has double closets with walk-in and en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and full bath. The kitchen has black appliances and the home comes with a full sized washer and dryer. The 1,400 square foot home features an additional 400 square foot finished basement and is on an oversized lot with two car garage. Front and backyard landscaping with an oversized patio, perfect for hosting! The Conservatory is a fantastic community featuring beautiful community parks, a community pool, miles of trails and is conveniently located near the DTC, E-470 and Southlands Mall.

More pictures coming soon!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/58705p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5045845)