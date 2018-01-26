2407 S Dawson Way

Amenities
HUGE Aurora Home!! - Two-story home located in desirable Chadds Ford neighborhood.
This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom features huge amount of living space.This home features a breakfast nook, living room, dining room, utility/laundry room and main floor bath. The kitchen includes all appliances and features an island.
Additional amenities include air conditioning, attic fan, washer and dryer in unit and a 2 car garage. Fenced yard has a patio and sprinkler system.
Easy access to I-225 (1/2 mile) and the Iliff Light Rail station is just a 15-minute walk.
Lawn care included in rent
No Pets
