All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2407 S Dawson Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2407 S Dawson Way
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

2407 S Dawson Way

2407 South Dawson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Heather Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2407 South Dawson Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HUGE Aurora Home!! - Two-story home located in desirable Chadds Ford neighborhood.

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom features huge amount of living space.This home features a breakfast nook, living room, dining room, utility/laundry room and main floor bath. The kitchen includes all appliances and features an island.

Additional amenities include air conditioning, attic fan, washer and dryer in unit and a 2 car garage. Fenced yard has a patio and sprinkler system.

Easy access to I-225 (1/2 mile) and the Iliff Light Rail station is just a 15-minute walk.
Lawn care included in rent
No Pets

Call today for a showing this home will not last !!!
720-474-2822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4914828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 S Dawson Way have any available units?
2407 S Dawson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 S Dawson Way have?
Some of 2407 S Dawson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 S Dawson Way currently offering any rent specials?
2407 S Dawson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 S Dawson Way pet-friendly?
No, 2407 S Dawson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2407 S Dawson Way offer parking?
Yes, 2407 S Dawson Way offers parking.
Does 2407 S Dawson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 S Dawson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 S Dawson Way have a pool?
No, 2407 S Dawson Way does not have a pool.
Does 2407 S Dawson Way have accessible units?
No, 2407 S Dawson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 S Dawson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 S Dawson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College