2407 S Dawson Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

HUGE Aurora Home!! - Two-story home located in desirable Chadds Ford neighborhood.



This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom features huge amount of living space.This home features a breakfast nook, living room, dining room, utility/laundry room and main floor bath. The kitchen includes all appliances and features an island.



Additional amenities include air conditioning, attic fan, washer and dryer in unit and a 2 car garage. Fenced yard has a patio and sprinkler system.



Easy access to I-225 (1/2 mile) and the Iliff Light Rail station is just a 15-minute walk.

Lawn care included in rent

No Pets



Call today for a showing this home will not last !!!

720-474-2822



